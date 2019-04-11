Sarasota County announces official date of public Water Quality Summit

After several months of planning, Sarasota County has announced June 5 as the date for its Water Quality Summit.

Commissioners first publicly addressed the concept earlier in February. Having sent staff members to attend and report back on a water quality summit held by Charlotte County officials, commissioners decided that it would be in the community’s best interest to hold a similar summit here.

“I think a public meeting on water quality would generate a lot of interest — sincere interest. People want information,” Detert said at the Feb. 13 meeting. “The more information the public has, the better off we all are.”

According to a release by the county, the summit will focus on the science of water quality, discuss opportunities for individual action by community members and shed light on how local and state governments are addressing such issues.

"Water quality is a priority issue both locally and across the state," Director Lee-Hayes Byron of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability said. "We look forward to this opportunity for discussion with our residents and business who care so deeply about our local waters."

The event is free and will be held from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on June 5 in Riverview High School’s auditorium.