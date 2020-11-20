City manager outlines proposed terms of departure

If the City Commission accepts the proposed terms of City Manager Tom Barwin’s voluntary resignation at its next meeting, the city’s top administrator will leave his post by Dec. 31.

The agenda for the Dec. 7 City Commission, published today, includes a request to authorize a separation agreement and release between Barwin and the city. Barwin shared his intent to discuss his plans for retirement in a memo to Commissioner Erik Arroyo earlier this month, although specifics about his departure were not divulged.

Now, the full terms of the separation agreement are public. The agreement would entitle Barwin to 20 weeks of pay, as well as other benefits including insurance and vehicle allowance, after he vacates his position on Dec. 31. During that 20-week period, Barwin would remain available to the city for administrative assistance on an on-call basis. After that, Barwin would remain on-call through Oct. 8, 2021, getting paid for any work as a contractor at an hourly rate tied to his salary at the time of his departure.

If it approves the separation agreement, the city would waive the right to enforce a provision in Barwin’s contract that requires him to give notice a minimum of 60 days before departing his position. The agreement would require the city to indemnify Barwin from liability from actions during his time as city manager. Barwin would agree not to make any legal claims against the city.

In addition to recommending approval of the separation agreement, city administration is recommending the City Commission take action at the Dec. 7 meeting to appoint an interim city manager to serve once Barwin’s departure is official.

The text of the separation agreement and the agenda for the Dec. 7 meeting are available on the city’s website.