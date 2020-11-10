City Manager Tom Barwin prepares retirement plan

City Manager Tom Barwin intends to discuss his plans for retirement at the first City Commission meeting in December, he said in a message to Commissioner Erik Arroyo on Monday.

Barwin joined the city as its chief administrator in September 2012, coming to Sarasota from Oak Park, Ill., where he served as village manager. Barwin shared his intention to outline a transition plan after Arroyo expressed a desire to discuss the city manager position at an upcoming commission meeting.

“There were rumors around town that Tom Barwin was thinking about retiring,” Arroyo said. “I wanted to discuss that in a meeting, in front of all the commissioners. We would need to have a succession plan if that were true.”

Barwin’s message did not outline any specifics about the retirement plan, and city spokesperson Jan Thornburg said Barwin’s departure is neither definitive nor imminent.

“With a lengthy meeting on Monday, Novermber 16th, and a professional transition planning process well underway, I am confidant that placing the item on the December 7th agenda will facilitate both your, my and Sarasota’s goals with ample time for City Attorney [Robert] Fournier to review the retirement transition plan agreement,” Barwin said in his message to Arroyo.

Barwin’s retirement would add a new item to the agenda for a City Commission that welcomed two new members last week: filling the role of city manager. Arroyo said the commission would need to come to a consensus about the best approach for selecting a new city manager, but he offered some early insight into his thoughts on the process, should the need to replace Barwin arise.

“I believe that [Deputy City Manager] Marlon Brown is more than qualified for the position, but I also believe we need to do a national search and find the most qualified person to serve the people of Sarasota,” Arroyo said.

The City Commission recently conducted a performance review for charter officials in which it said Barwin was largely meeting or exceeding expectations. The board credited Barwin for his handling of the COVID-19 health emergency and for his dedication to addressing issues the city is facing, though some commissioners offered criticism of his performance, as well.

“He has been professional and capable and his vast experience has served the city well,” Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch wrote in her review. “His eagerness to problem-solve has occasionally run into policy-making activities, which is reflected in some of the areas where he did not score as high as he could have.”

Arroyo said his interest in discussing the city manager position at a future meeting had nothing to do with revisiting the commission’s assessment of Barwin’s job performance. Arroyo said the possibility of an administrator vacancy would present an opportunity for the new commission, but he also said Barwin was a dedicated public official who has devoted considerable time and energy into improving the city.

“Sarasota’s very grateful for what he has done,” Arroyo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.