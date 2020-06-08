Candidates join City Commission race

With five days remaining to enter the race, the field of candidates for this year’s City Commission election continues to grow.

On May 28, television host and producer Kyle Scott Battie announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat. In a release, Battie said his priorities for the city include addressing cost-of-living issues, improving economic opportunities for residents and supporting the arts.

“The cost of living is increasing too quickly for many in our community to afford, and the longstanding challenges facing our north Sarasota neighborhoods need to finally be addressed,” Battie said in the release.

Battie and incumbent Commissioner Willie Shaw are the only two candidates to file for the District 1 race.

On June 1, Donald Patterson filed paperwork with the city to enter the District 2 race. Patterson is co-founder and CEO of Ascend Wireless Networks and a member of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast board of directors. In addition to a desire to address issues related to homelessness, Patterson said he felt motivated to run because he felt the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted problems with the city's relationship with its business community.

“My feeling is if you don’t have businesses, you don’t have an economy, and if you don’t have an economy, you don’t have a city,” Patterson said.

Today, former County Commissioner Joe Barbetta announced he has also filed to run for the District 2 seat. In a release, Barbetta touted his experience, which includes eight years on the County Commission, and a list of 18 endorsements from local leaders including former Mayor Suzanne Atwell and Sheriff Tom Knight. Barbetta said his priorities included fiscal accountability, improved leadership on the commission, infrastructure, transportation and more.

“Watching the City Commission, I just feel they need some help,” Barbetta said.

Patterson and Barbetta join four other candidates in District 2: incumbent Commissioner Liz Alpert, former City Commissioner Terry Turner, Lido Key resident Jerry Wells and businessman Martin Hyde. Hyde announced earlier this year he would continue to run for office after previously stating he intended to drop out following reports of two altercations in which he was accused of making racist remarks.

Two candidates have filed for the District 3 seat held by Shelli Freeland Eddie: attorney Erik Arroyo and landlord Dan Clermont.

The period to qualify for this year’s City Commission elections began today and ends at noon Friday. This is the first time city residents will cast their ballots under a new election cycle. In 2018, voters passed a referendum moving commission elections from spring of odd-numbered years to summer and fall of even-numbered years, aligning city races with state and federal elections.

The first City Commission election will be held Aug. 18. If more than two candidates have entered a race, the two highest vote-getters for each seat will advance to the general election on Nov. 3. If only two candidates have filed, they will advance directly to the general election.