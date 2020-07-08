City issues boil water advisory for Coon Key

A boil-water advisory is in place on Coon Key after a construction accident damaged a water main on John Ringling Causeway on Tuesday.

The city announced a disruption in water service for Bird Key, Coon Key, St. Armands Key and City Island at 4:37 p.m. on Tuesday. A contractor damaged the water main while working on the city’s Coon Key multi-use recreational trail project.

The city announced the boil water advisory for Coon Key at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday and said it would remain in effect for 48 hours. City spokeswoman Jan Thornburg said affected residents would be notified when the order is lifted.