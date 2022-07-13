Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Plattner

Wyatt Plattner is a Cardinal Mooney High graduate and golfer. Plattner won the 2022 Florida State Golf Association Boys' Junior Championship (11 under par; 68-68-69—205), held July 6-8 at Seminole Legacy Golf Club and Golden Eagle Golf and Country Club in Tallahassee. Plattner, who will play for the University of Cincinnati in the fall, also won the 50th Southern Junior Championship (nine under par; 66-68-67—201), held June 15-17 at the Country Club of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina.

When did you start playing golf?

I started playing golf when I was 5 years old. Everyone in my family plays golf so I quickly learned it from them.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the competitiveness of golf. No matter how good you do, after a round you always think you could have shot a few shots better. It makes you want to go practice more.

What worked best at the Boys' Junior Championship?

Honestly, it was all pretty fantastic. I had been hitting it great ever since the Southern Junior Championship and that carried over. I was also putting well. After the second round I knew I had it. I just had to keep playing like I was.

What part of your game has improved the most this year?

Probably my short game. It's funny, I haven't have much time to practice recently. I just keep playing events. But for some reason my short game, my chipping and putting, has been consistent anyway. I have made some timely putts. I guess I have just developed a good feel for it over time.

What is your favorite golf memory?

Winning the Southern Junior Championship was a big one. That was pretty fun. It's one of the biggest junior events in the region and in the past when I have played events like that I haven't done too well. I'm not sure what changed this time, but it was good to see. I guess I have been working out more, maybe that helped. I have filled into my body more as well. (Plattner is 6-foot-3.)

What made you want to sign with Cincinnati?

Coach (Doug) Martin. That's the reason. He's pretty much the best college coach you could ask for. I'm excited to learn from him. He played on the PGA Tour for eight years. I want to see what he can teach me from those experiences.

What is your favorite food?

I love steak cooked medium rare.

What is your favorite movie?

You know, I'm in Massachusetts for the Wyndham Cup right now, and I watched 'Superbad' on the plane here. That movie is still so funny, so I'll say that.

What are your hobbies?

I like wakeboarding a lot. Anything where I can be on the water, I like.

What is the best advice you have received?

Stay patient. You can easily get ahead of yourself in golf, especially if you're not making putts. Just stay patient and things will fall.

Finish this sentence: Wyatt Plattner is …

Outgoing and talkative.