Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Teddy Foster

Teddy Foster is a rising junior defensive back/wide receiver at Cardinal Mooney High. Since the start of spring football in April, Foster has received scholarship offers from Tennessee, Indiana, Rutgers, South Florida and Florida International.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing young, around 6 or 7, but I actually took a break after my seventh grade season. I play basketball also and I focused on basketball for a while after I made a national AAU team. Last year, after watching the (Cardinal Mooney) football team's first three games, I decided I wanted to play again. I had friends on the team and I saw other players my size and build (Foster is 6-foot-1) getting scholarship offers, so I talked with the coaches and got a spot on the team. The first few weeks back were tough, especially the tackling and hitting drills, but I adjusted. The coaches helped me and made it easy.

What is the appeal to you?

I like being on the field with my friends. I like the pressure of people depending on me to do my job.

What is your best skill?

I think I am a great ball-tracker in the air, and I know that if I get to a ball I can bring it down 100% of the time.

What have you been working to improve?

This offseason I have been focused on improving my footwork and technique generally as a defensive back, backpedaling and breaking on the ball.

What is your favorite memory?

When we blew out Bradenton Christian last year (44-14) on the road last year, that was a great game. Everything clicked for our team. We had decided to take all the practices and the game seriously. It turned out great.

Do you prefer playing defensive back or wide receiver?

I like playing defense. Offense is fun but there is something about the pressure of not letting anyone score on you that I like. It's a lot of mental work in addition to the physical work.

What was your reaction to all your scholarship offers?

It has been crazy. A lot of people told me this would happen but I didn't think it would happen now. I thought I needed to grind this summer, have a great next season and then they would come. But I have been working with my coaches and they have been pushing me. They have brought me to a lot of different camps this year. At the Florida State camp I performed at a high level and a lot of coaches saw that. It has been a cool experience.

What are your goals for the fall season?

I want a state championship. That's what everyone wants. I think by doing that, all my personal goals will come true, but we have to put our team in that position first.

What is your favorite food?

I love chicken Alfredo. That's a go-to.

What is your favorite recent movie?

I saw "Top Gun: Maverick" last week, and I loved that. It's great.

What are your hobbies?

I hang out with friends and family and play a lot of video games. People on the team play a lot of "Madden." It gets competitive.

What is your favorite subject?

I like English. I am a pretty good reader.

What is the best advice you have received?

My mom (Cecelia Davis) tells me to keep my head down and stay humble. Keep working hard.

Finish this sentence: "Teddy Foster is …"

Genuine.