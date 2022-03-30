Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Susan Lowther

Susan Lowther is a sophomore midfielder on the Riverview High girls lacrosse team. As of March 29, Lowther leads the Rams with 52 goals and 37 assists.

When did you start playing lacrosse?



I started playing lacrosse in third grade with the Sarasota Seahawks. I had a neighbor who played lacrosse for that league, so I joined, too. I had never heard of it. I remember I really liked it right away. My high school coach (Ashley McCloud) was actually my first coach back then.

What is the appeal to you?



Well, I like being a midfielder because you can cause turnovers and see how those turnovers result on the other side of the field. Lacrosse is a full-field game. It is rewarding to see your hard work translate in that way.

What is your best skill?



I have good strength and good stick work, which is important in lacrosse.

What have you been working to improve?



I have been focused on improving my confidence. Sometimes I don’t take a shot when I need to take one. That has been better this season.

What is your favorite memory?



I think it is actually our win on Saturday (March 26) against the Community School of Naples. We were down 7-1 and came back to win it 15-12. It was fun. I think we just wanted to win. Early on we weren’t making the right passes or communicating on defense. But eventually everyone decided that we wanted to win and we did. We came back.

What are your goals for this season?



As a team we want to win a district championship. We lost to Newsome High in the district final last year. We all believe we can win it this year.

What is your favorite food?



I would say my favorite food is steak, or any red meat. I usually get a medium rare ribeye.

What is your favorite movie or TV show?



I think my favorite movie is 'The Truman Show' and my favorite TV show is either 'Friends' or 'Gossip Girl.'

What is your favorite subject?



I like math and chemistry. In both subjects, when you understand it, it’s really rewarding.

Which superpower would you pick?



Super speed. It would just be cool to have. You could run anywhere.

What are your hobbies?



I like to go to the beach. I like biking around my neighborhood. I like to read. I also play basketball and track and field (shot put and discus).

What is the best advice you have received?



Put 100% into anything you do and it will pay off.

Finish this sentence: "Susan Lowther is …"



… Driven. I really want to win. I’m a competitor. I put my all into everything.