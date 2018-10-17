Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Riah Walker

Riah Walker is a junior libero on the Riverview High volleyball team. She had 21 digs in the Rams' 3-0 district semifinal win against Alonso High on Oct. 16.

When did you start playing volleyball?

When I was 7. I saw my sister play (Riverview 2018 grad Kayla Walker) and wanted to take after her. I started with Suncoast Volleyball Club and now play for the Orlando-Tampa Volleyball Association outside of Riverview.

What is the appeal to you?

It's so competitive. You always have to be focused. Getting a kill or a dig is the most exciting thing ever.

What is your best skill?

Playing defense. I feel like you can really control the game from the back row.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, we beat Venice High 15-13 in the fifth set. It was a tight game the whole night. and we were so exhausted by the end. But Abby (Quigley, now a Riverview senior) single-stuff blocked one of their players for the final point. It was amazing.

What is your biggest challenge?

Getting enough sleep. I'll get five or six hours after games, and we usually play three games a week. It wears on you after a while. It's fun, though.

What is your favorite food?

Buffalo chicken dip. Anything buffalo flavored, really.

What is your dream vacation spot?

Greece. I see pictures of it on Twitter, and it looks great.

What is your biggest fear?

Frogs, I hate them.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I'm good at it. Except for geometry, I don't know why.

What is the best advice you have received?

Our team motto is 'Expect nothing, earn everything.' It motivates me to play every point like it's my last.

Finish this sentence: Riah Walker is ...

... Competitive. I hate losing. I go over the whole game in my head over and over when we do.