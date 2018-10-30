Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Quinn York

Quinn York is a senior tight end on the Sarasota High football team. He caught two touchdowns in the Sailors' 41-3 Senior Night win against Lakewood Ranch High on Oct. 26.

When did you start playing football?

Seven years ago. I just liked hitting people, really.

What is the appeal to you?

I still like hitting people, but I also love the joy of scoring a touchdown.

What is your best skill?

It's a collection of things, but I'll say my work ethic. I love football so much. I have to work hard and put out for my teammates. I'm a combo tight end, so I can block and catch passes well.

What is your favorite memory?

Well, catching two touchdowns on Senior Night is up there. I had been struggling a bit, first against Braden River High, my old team, and then having to play offensive line against Venice High. It was nice to overcome all that and score twice.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I had dislocations in my right knee that kept me from playing football my first two high school seasons. (York still played basketball.) I had another in my left knee this spring. Those were tough injuries.

What is your favorite food?

Sushi.

What is your dream vacation?

Going to Hermosa Beach in California. I love the atmosphere there, and there's great weather. I was out there once for one of my sister's (Kahlee York, now at LSU) volleyball tournaments.

What is your favorite subject?

Math. I'm good at it, and I generally like problem-solving. I'm taking calculus right now.

What is your biggest fear?

Really giant spiders.

What is the best advice you have received?

Whenever I freak out a bit about football and what I want to do about college, my dad (Stewart York) tells me, 'Follow your heart. Do what you want to do.'

Finish this sentence: "Quinn York is ... "

... A hard-working kid who loves football and wants to do well for the community.