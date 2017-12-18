Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Hayley Walding

Hayley Walding is a senior girls basketball player at Sarasota Military Academy. She scored her 1,000th career point Dec. 19 in SMA's 56-18 win against Cypress Creek High.

When did you start playing basketball?

When I was 9. I moved from soccer to volleyball to basketball. It was the sport I had the most fun playing. It challenged me, the dribbling and shooting. It was fun to learn, even though it took longer.

What is your best skill?

Playing my game and keeping everything under control, while opening up things for my teammates, as well.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

My sophomore year, we won the first district game in SMA girls basketball history (47-40 against Berkeley Prep). That was important for the program. Everyone was going crazy after the game.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

At the beginning of last season, our old point guard (Brayden Einhaus, now at Warner University and the first SMA girls basketball player to earn a collegiate scholarship) had graduated, and I had to step into that spot. I hadn't played the point before then. It was a lot of pressure, but I'm feeling more comfortable now.

What is your favorite food?

Any chocolate.

What is your dream vacation?

A tour of all the European countries. I've always wanted to do that.

What hobbies do you have?

I like to go fishing with my dad (Michael Walding). We go wherever the water takes us.

What is a random fact about you?

I used to do a lot of performing arts, like musicals. "Grease," "Footloose," "Bye Bye Birdie," etc.

What is the best advice you have received?

Do what makes you happy.

Finish this sentence: "Hayley Walding is ... "

... Hard working. I'm not one to give up on things.