Sarasota Athlete of the Week: August Drews

August Drews is a senior tight end/long snapper on the Sarasota High football team. Drews is verbally committed to Florida as a long snapper.

When did you start playing football?

I was 6 when I started. I played with the Sarasota Sun Devils for eight years before Sarasota High. I would watch football on television and think, 'I want to do that,' so I tried it.

What is the appeal to you?

The friendships you build here will last you a lifetime. It is something to focus on during the school year. And I just love playing the game.

What is your best skill?

I think it's my catching. I know how to use my height (6-foot-5) to my advantage against defenders.

What is your favorite memory?

I scored my first touchdown when I was 8. I was playing running back at the time, against Cape Coral. It was our fourth game (of the season). I took a handoff straight up the middle and went 80 yards.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Fighting through adversity. I was a small kid until last year. I would get tossed around by opponents a bit. I wasn't respected. But I worked hard and eventually I grew into my body.

What is your favorite food?

Probably crab legs.

What is your favorite subject?

Science, because of my teacher, Mr. Stafford. He's the G.O.A.T.

What are your hobbies?

It sounds weird because we live in Florida, but my friends and I are obsessed with snowboarding. We are going to Jackson Hole, Wyo., in January. I also like to play Xbox.

What is the best advice you have received?

To not care about what people think. There will always be haters out there. You just have to keep living your life.

Finish this sentence: "August Drews is … "

… A friendly guy who likes football and hanging with the boys. And is a stud.