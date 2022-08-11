Sarah Karon serves as new president for the Library Foundation

Sarah Karon’s name has been in the news lately after she and her husband donated $500,000 to build a new stage in Longboat Key’s Town Center.

As of July 1, her latest contribution to the community is serving as president of the Library Foundation for Sarasota County. She has served on the board as vice president since 2017.

“I am deeply honored to serve as our Library Foundation's next president. Libraries represent the best of Sarasota County as places of welcome and wisdom, exploration and inspiration,” Karon said in a press release. “All of us at the foundation look forward to a great year connecting with our fellow Sarasotans in the spirit of giving back to these worthy institutions that do so much for our communities.”

Since its founding in 2011, the Library Foundation has raised more than $8 million in private funds for Sarasota libraries. Karon has more than 25 years of experience in philanthropy, fundraising, leadership and board development. She has been a full-time resident of Longboat Key since 2014.