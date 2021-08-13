Mainland and barrier island sandbag stations are opening today in anticipation of heavy rains associated with Tropical Depression Fred, which is moving just north of Cuba on a forecast path offshore Sarasota and Manatee counties this weekend.

No watches or warnings are posted for the area, though the National Hurricane Prediction Center has posted a tropical storm watch from the Englewood area to the tip of the peninsula. A tropical storm warning is in place for the Florida Keys.

Read more: Longboat's rough and ready high water rescue truck

In Sarasota County, up to 10 sandbags per vehicle will be offered to county residents from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, at:

Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road

Ed Smith Stadium’s east lot, 2700 12th St.

South County Fleet Services, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road in Venice.

On Longboat Key, town officials said residents may pick up 10 sandbags per household at the Broadway Street Beach Access from 8 a.m. to noon Friday. Residents arriving with their own bags may fill more than 10 if desired.

Read more: Hurricane Elsa couldn't stop this proposal

In Manatee County, sandbag distribution sites are set up in Holmes Beach, the city of Bradenton and two county locations:

Manatee County Public Works Department Stormwater Facility 5511 39th St E., Bradenton.

GT Bray Park, 5502 33rd Ave. Drive W. Bradenton.

Fred is expected to gain strength slowly and regain tropical storm status today. Heavy rain is expected in Southwest Florida over the weekend, raising concerns of street and urban flooding. In the last seven days, the area has received upwards of four inches of rain.