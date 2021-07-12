Hurricane Elsa didn't stop this Longboat Key proposal

Ashleigh Tinney was blown away by Vinny Loccisano's proposal — almost literally.

The couple, who have ties to Longboat Key through Loccisano's family, got engaged on July 6. Loccisano brought out a barbershop quartet and proposed to Tinney on the beach.

If July 6 sounds familiar, yes, that is the date that Hurricane Elsa was making her way north to dump wind and rain on the Key. The afternoon that Loccisano proposed was windy and rainy, but he still got Tinney out to the beach under the pretense of taking pictures. Both of their families were in town for a short while to see the proposal, so Loccisano was determined to make the show go on.

Despite a little breeze and a bit of rain, she said yes.