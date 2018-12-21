Ringling College of Art and Design ranks No. 1 in the US on two magazine lists

Ringling College of Art and Design is ending its year on a high note.

In an RCAD release Dec. 21, the school announced it received two first-place rankings, one by Animation Magazine and another by College Magazine.

The rankings were specifically for the college’s computer animation program, which now has the title of Animation Magazine’s Best Animation School and No. 1 on College Magazine’s 10 Best Colleges for Animation list.

Winners for the Animation Magazine list are chosen by readers of the publication at the end of every year. In the category of Best Animation School, RCAD tied for first place with California Institute of the Arts. The rankings also include Best Major Studio Animated Feature, which went to “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” for which 2016 graduate Brittany Shively was a 3D visual development artist.

In recent years, the RCAD computer animation program has also been ranked No. 1 in the U.S. by 3D World Magazine, No. 2 in the U.S. by Animation Career Review, and it just recently won its 14th Student Academy Award for “Re-Gifted,”a senior thesis film created in the program by 2018 graduate Eaza Shukla.