The Longbeach Village neighborhood’s parking woes could become a thing of the past in the new year.

On Monday afternoon, Longboat Key town commissioners voted 6-1 in favor of a proposed resident permit parking program for the north-end neighborhood. The proposal is subject to a second reading before final approval on Dec. 7 and would take effect Jan. 1, 2021.

“I hope everyone involved in this discussion understands that what we’re undertaking here is an extraordinary remedy,” Mayor Ken Schneier said.

Vice Mayor Mike Haycock voted against the proposal, stating he was not in favor of limiting parking for Longboat Key taxpayers who live outside of the proposed resident-permit parking area.

“Taking all 500 spots away from the rest of Longboat Key, I don’t think is right,” Haycock said. “I think there needs to be some sort of provision that allows residents of Longboat Key the use of those streets.

“Now how do you do that and not create some of the chaos that we have now? I’m not sure the best way to do it.”

Haycock said he wasn’t sure how many Longboat Key residents living outside of the Longbeach Village neighborhood would sign up for a permit if the town allowed it.

A map of the proposed resident-permit parking program for the Longbeach Village neighborhood.

“To be honest, frankly, I don’t think it will get used by all that many people, but at least the people that pay for those roads will have some rights to be able to park on them,” Haycock said.

The proposed resident-only parking area is for residents of the Longbeach Village neighborhood where parking is otherwise allowed along Broadway Street east of Palm Drive.

The proposed ordinance states the purpose of its resident-only parking program is to reduce hazardous traffic conditions; protect residents from noise and unreasonable burdens; preserve the value of private property; protect children and pedestrians; and promote traffic safety.

Types of permits Resident: Limit of two per property/residential unit. Non-transferable decal displayed on a vehicle. Guest: Limit of two per property/residential unit. Transferable and removable permit. It can be shared throughout a year.

It would cost $30 for either a resident or guest parking permit. Each home can get two of each type of parking permit.

The town did away with the proposed temporary parking permit because Planning Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons said it was overly burdensome.

Instead, the town will have a provisional parking alternative, which will be for residents who already have at least one resident parking permit and one guest parking permit. The provisional alternative is limited to four times a year for residents who are hosting private events such as parties. Anyone using the parking alternative provision must submit a request to the police department two business days before an event.

Parsons said the town would need to sell about 165 permits to cover the initial costs of the program. It remains to be seen how many Village residents would utilize the proposed resident-permit parking program.

“We think that many residents within the neighborhood likely won’t need to purchase any of these parking permits,” Parsons said.

Cost of resident-permit parking in other cities: City of Clearwater: $75 fee per permit

City of Coral Gables: $20 per permit

City of Delray Beach: $12 per permit or $6 if purchased after April

City of Holmes Beach: $15 per year

Town of Palm Beach: $50 per calendar year

City of South Miami: $20 fee (max of two) or $40 fee (maximum of one for residential parking visitor annually)

City of St. Augustine: $30 per permit or $10 each for temporary permits (maximum of 14 days)

City of St. Petersburg: $15 per calendar year

City of Sunny Isles Beach: $10 application fee, $50 per month or $600 per fiscal year

City of Winter Park: $5 per year

Parsons said town staff looked at other municipalities throughout the state to see what they charged for similar programs. He said their fees ranged from $5-$75 per year.

The proposed program does allow for exceptions, including government vehicles, service vehicles, and contractors performing construction work.

Parsons said the proposal does not take away the four to five spaces utilized for the town dock at the end of Broadway.

Five members of the public spoke in-person and three people spoke virtually during Monday afternoon’s meeting.

“The traffic has been intolerable,” Village resident Robert Lopez said.

Lopez said noise, trash and pollution have been ongoing traffic issues for years in the Village. Resident Carla Rowan echoed Lopez’s sentiment.

“We have too much of everything going on except our quality of life,” Rowan said.

“I appreciate you thinking about the safety of our Village,” resident Becky Parrish told commissioners.

If passed during a second reading by the commission on Dec. 7, the resident-permit parking program would take effect at the start of 2021.

Starting Dec. 7, the town is also planning to increase illegal parking fines from $30 to $75. The town last increased its parking fine in 2014.