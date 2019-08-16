Inclement weather has prompted the closure and cancellation of some city facilities and events today.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announced today its monthly Friday Fest event is canceled because of the rain. In a Twitter post, the Van Wezel said it would be unable to move the event indoors because the building's portico is under construction. The final Friday Fest of the year is scheduled for Sept. 20.

The city announced Bobby Jones Golf Club is closed because of the weather. At 9:45 a.m., the city also said the courts at the Payne Park Tennis Center were not playable, although it said a couple of courts might be later in the day.