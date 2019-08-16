East County preseason football games canceled because of excessive rain

East County football fans will have to wait a week to see their teams in action.

Manatee County has canceled tonight’s preseason football games because of excessive rain, the county said in a release.

“The reasons for the cancellation is twofold – the safety of players and the protection of our playing fields,” Jason Montgomery, the district supervisor of athletics, said. “The constant rain has made the playing surfaces exceptionally soft, so it could render the footing on the fields as potentially dangerous. In addition, the damage the fields would endure during these preseason games could impact their playability for the remainder of the football season.”

The Out-of-Door Academy has also had its preseason game against Keswick Christian canceled.

The games would not have counted toward teams' win-loss records, so they will not be rescheduled. The regular season begins Aug. 23. Braden River High will host Largo High at 7:30 p.m, Lakewood Ranch High will travel to Ida Baker High at 7:30 p.m. and ODA will host Canterbury High at 7 p.m.