Sarasota Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 5 hours ago

Three Sarasota preseason football games canceled because of rain

Booker High's game is still on, for now.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Cardinal Mooney High's road preseason game against Bayshore High has been canceled because of excessive rain. (UPDATE 2:35 p.m: Sarasota High's game against Nature Coast Tech and Riverview's game against East Lake High are now canceled as well.)

Cougars and Sailors fans will have to wait until Aug. 23 to see their team in action, when Cardinal Mooney travels to Booker High at 7:30 p.m. and Sarasota hosts Bayshore High at 7:30 p.m. Riverview and East Lake High will attempt to play their preseason game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Riverview. The Rams will open the regular season next week when they host Naples High. 

Booker High's 7:30 p.m. road game at Lakeland Kathleen High is still on as scheduled.

This post will be updated if other games are canceled. 

