Prose and Kohn: Mustangs girls soccer gallops into postseason

What started in October with a barrage of eggs, flour and silly string ends with intense January and February playoff games.

It's the balance of fun and focus that endears players to their Lakewood Ranch High girls soccer program.

The Mustangs (12-1-3) held their Senior Night game Jan. 28 and it doubled as a Florida High School Athletic Association Class 7A District 7 tournament semifinal against Plant City High (9-5-1). The top-seeded Mustangs won 4-0 against the Raiders, the fourth seed.

It wasn't as close as the score might indicate. The Raiders never made Lakewood Ranch senior goalkeeper Gia Carneglia do more than pick up the ball off a slow bounce. Meanwhile, the Mustangs offense peppered the Raiders' goalie with shot after shot.

Mustangs senior captain McKenna Schwarz, a four-year varsity defender, admitted her nerves were amped a bit more than usual before the game. This senior class has been successful but the players have been disappointed in the finishes of the last two seasons. The Mustangs have not won a district championship since 2018-2019 when they beat Manatee High 1-0. Last year the Mustangs lost 4-0 to Newsome High in the district final. They had a chance to avenge that loss Feb. 1 when they took on the Wolves (11-4-3) at 7 p.m. in this year's final.

Lakewood Ranch senior Regan Kelly passes the ball to a teammate. Kelly scored a goal in the team's 4-0 win against Plant City High.

The Mustangs and Wolves tied 1-1 when they met at Lakewood Ranch Dec. 8. Schwarz didn't know the Wolves would be Lakewood Ranch's opponent yet, but she said no matter who the team met in the final, the Mustangs would need to keep its confidence high. It's a different team when the players are not hesitant, Schwarz said. She said Lakewood Ranch would be ready.

The journey to the district final, and hopefully beyond, started with an initiation for all the team's new players. The aforementioned silly string and other accoutrements were thrown with love at the newbies, just as they were thrown at Schwarz four years ago. Schwarz said initiation day remains her favorite memories from her time with the program — despite the trouble she personally had getting the egg out of her hair. Those days are filled with joy and hope, hope that is now being fulfilled.

Mustangs Head Coach Delaney Riggins said her squad is peaking at the right time, or at least is about to be.

"Tonight (Jan. 28) was a great start," Riggins said. "The energy was good. We got a lot of people involved in the play and that was exciting to see. We still have a ways to go. I have high expectations for them. Right now we're focusing on the task at hand which is winning districts. It's certainly achievable with the camaraderie, the chemistry, that these girls have."

Riggins gave a special shout-out to Schwarz and her fellow seniors, calling them a strong group of leaders who have taken responsibility and accountability to heart this season, in the wins and the losses.

The Mustangs aren't the only strong team in the area. Parrish Community High (18-0-1) features several players from the Lakewood Ranch area. The Bulls' semifinal game against DeSoto County High, which is 7-11-1, ended 8-0 in favor of the Bulls. Parrish sophomore attacker Kendall Hecht scored five goals. The Bulls were the only team to beat Lakewood Ranch this season, downing the Mustangs 1-0 Jan. 5. They have outscored their opponents 96-7 and rank fourth in Class 4A (27th in Florida) by MaxPreps.

The Bulls faced Hardee High (11-7-2) for the District 8 championship Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.. Based on past matches, it should not be much of a contest. Parrish has beaten Hardee twice, 7-1 and 8-0, this season.

In Class 5A, Braden River High (5-7-3) will host Boca Ciega High (7-5-1) Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. for a berth in the District 11 championship game, which will be held Feb. 2. Despite a worse record, the Pirates are the higher seed against Boca Ciega thanks to a better district record. MaxPreps likes them better, too. It ranks Braden River 30th in Class 5A and Boca Ciega 45th. The winner will play either St. Petersburg High (11-4-1) or Hollins High (7-9) in the championship game.

The Out-of-Door Academy also plays in its district tournament Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. The Thunder (6-7-1) will hit the road to take on Evangelical Christian (8-8) at 6 p.m. ODA is ranked 26th in Class 2A by MaxPreps while Evangelical Christian is 17th.

Boys district tournaments also will be played this week.

Lakewood Ranch (14-1-1) plays Hillsborough Riverview High (9-5) at home at 7 p.m. Assuming the Mustangs win, they will play in the district championship game Jan. 2 against either Newsome High (11-6-1) or Durant High (8-4-1).

The Braden River boys (6-7-3) will play St. Petersburg High (13-5-2) on the road Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Judging by team records, this one does not look good for the Pirates, but I have a feeling it may be closer than some expect. The Pirates have allowed just 16 goals all season, holding strong teams like Lakewood Ranch to two goals and Riverview High (10-0-4) to one goal. The problem is they have only scored 17 themselves. If they can find a way to sneak a goal or two, this one could be an upset alert.

The ODA boys (3-9-2) will travel to Southwest Florida Christian (7-6-1) on Monday at 6 p.m. Another potential upset, the Thunder is ranked 27th in Class 2A by MaxPreps while SWFC is ranked 35th.

Parrish Community (10-10-4) has the toughest matchup of the bunch, forced to face DeSoto County High (12-1) in the Class 4A District 11 tournament Monday at 7 p.m. DeSoto County is ranked sixth in the class while the Bulls are 44th.