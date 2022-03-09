Proposed Florida digital privacy bill misses mark

Aiming to protect Floridians’ privacy, the Florida legislature is considering a data-privacy bill that, unfortunately, would fail to improve consumers’ privacy while also unintentionally lowering the quality of digital products available in the state and adding tens of billions of dollars to the cost of doing business. While trying to give consumers more control over their data, House Bill 9 violates several of the best practices for good consumer privacy laws outlined in a legislative checklist by Reason Foundation and the International Center for Law and Economics showing how to protect individuals’ privacy without stifling innovation.

Principles and Legislation Checks Focus on actual consumer harms Principle: Legislation should address concrete and demonstrable consumer harm rather than hypothetical concerns or theoretical injuries. Therefore, laws should focus on data use and not on data collection or retention.

Legislation should address concrete and demonstrable consumer harm rather than hypothetical concerns or theoretical injuries. Therefore, laws should focus on data use and not on data collection or retention. Legislation Check: Are violations of the proposed legislation triggered by a consumer harm, or an administrative error?

Are violations of the proposed legislation triggered by a consumer harm, or an administrative error? Legislation Check: Does the proposed legislation react to demonstrated and proven consumer harms, or possible ones? Limit the scope Principle: Legislation should explicitly articulate which data are implicated, and standards of care related to those data should grow more onerous as the data grow more sensitive. For example, pseudonymized data should face less restriction than personally identifiable or biometric data. Very small entities with fewer than 50,000 data records could be exempted.

Legislation should explicitly articulate which data are implicated, and standards of care related to those data should grow more onerous as the data grow more sensitive. For example, pseudonymized data should face less restriction than personally identifiable or biometric data. Very small entities with fewer than 50,000 data records could be exempted. Principle: Data practices that reflect consumer expectations, seek to benefit consumers, and represent no direct consumer harm should be considered compliant. Data practices that will likely cause vulnerability to financial harm, physical harm, or harassment should not be considered compliant.

Data practices that reflect consumer expectations, seek to benefit consumers, and represent no direct consumer harm should be considered compliant. Data practices that will likely cause vulnerability to financial harm, physical harm, or harassment should not be considered compliant. Legislation Check: Does the proposed legislation differentiate between types of data and/or their intended uses? If so, does it do so in a manner that allows use of data where no consumer harms are identified (a permissive approach)?

Does the proposed legislation differentiate between types of data and/or their intended uses? If so, does it do so in a manner that allows use of data where no consumer harms are identified (a permissive approach)? Legislation Check: Would the legislation cause per se violations for data use that would otherwise be consistent with consumer expectations? Distinguish between privacy and security Principle: Major data breaches such as Equifax are problems with data security, not necessarily privacy. States should ensure that privacy legislation doesn’t unintentionally cover data security issues. Data security should be pursued or improved in existing data breach notification laws.

Major data breaches such as Equifax are problems with data security, not necessarily privacy. States should ensure that privacy legislation doesn’t unintentionally cover data security issues. Data security should be pursued or improved in existing data breach notification laws. Legislation Check: Does the legislation add punishment for privacy harms to legal consequences for data breaches? Target outcomes, not methods Principle: Legislation should seek to promote compliance while avoiding prescriptive compliance obligations that disproportionately impact small and medium-sized firms. For example, requiring that all companies have a dedicated data privacy officer would prove onerous, without necessarily improving the overall privacy posture of industry.

Legislation should seek to promote compliance while avoiding prescriptive compliance obligations that disproportionately impact small and medium-sized firms. For example, requiring that all companies have a dedicated data privacy officer would prove onerous, without necessarily improving the overall privacy posture of industry. Legislation Check: Does the proposal treat all firms identically, or do obligations grow with firm size and digital sophistication? Ensure regulatory resilience Principle: States can encourage the development of consensus standards, which are more resilient and secure than legislatively codified standards, by creating “safe harbors” from adverse action under the law for companies that comply with such standards. Avoiding prescriptive technical standards further serves that goal.

States can encourage the development of consensus standards, which are more resilient and secure than legislatively codified standards, by creating “safe harbors” from adverse action under the law for companies that comply with such standards. Avoiding prescriptive technical standards further serves that goal. Legislation Check: Does the proposal include a safe harbor?

Does the proposal include a safe harbor? Legislation Check: Does the proposal avoid overly prescriptive policy dictation of privacy notices, such as requiring a long list of things that must be provided to customers rather than setting standards? Keep obligation narrow and comprehensible Principle: Notice and consent: Once a privacy notice is provided, many sites use a default opt-in technology to smooth the consumer experience. Provided that uses of data are consistent with consumer expectations under the privacy notice, further consent is redundant and unnecessary.

Notice and consent: Once a privacy notice is provided, many sites use a default opt-in technology to smooth the consumer experience. Provided that uses of data are consistent with consumer expectations under the privacy notice, further consent is redundant and unnecessary. Principle: Access & Correction: Consumers should be able to request limited access to their data and ask for corrections if necessary. Firms need to be able to ask for personal authentication before access requests can be made. Pseudonymized data should not be covered under these requirements.

Access & Correction: Consumers should be able to request limited access to their data and ask for corrections if necessary. Firms need to be able to ask for personal authentication before access requests can be made. Pseudonymized data should not be covered under these requirements. Principle: Deletion: Deletion requests should be limited to sensitive personal information, but should otherwise not be permitted without proof of harm.

Deletion: Deletion requests should be limited to sensitive personal information, but should otherwise not be permitted without proof of harm. Legislation Check: Does the proposal allow reasonable use of data that is consistent with consumer expectations?

Does the proposal allow reasonable use of data that is consistent with consumer expectations? Legislation Check: Does the proposal’s data access and correction provision provide reasonable timelines for a firm’s response? Does it require long-term data retention?

Does the proposal’s data access and correction provision provide reasonable timelines for a firm’s response? Does it require long-term data retention? Legislation Check: Does the proposal’s right to deletion have limits? Consumer-focused enforcement Principle: Enforcement should focus on demonstrable consumer harms and seek to ensure proportionality between consequences and the nature and severity of the harm or compliance failure.

Enforcement should focus on demonstrable consumer harms and seek to ensure proportionality between consequences and the nature and severity of the harm or compliance failure. Principle: There should be no dedicated data regulators. To the extent necessary, rules should be promulgated by attorneys general through voluntary consensus standards, but no state agency should be given broad rulemaking authority to regulate.

There should be no dedicated data regulators. To the extent necessary, rules should be promulgated by attorneys general through voluntary consensus standards, but no state agency should be given broad rulemaking authority to regulate. Principle: No private right(s) of action should be permitted to consumers. If unavoidable, there should be a strong preference for limiting it to non-monetary/injunctive relief to chill the incentive for litigation.

No private right(s) of action should be permitted to consumers. If unavoidable, there should be a strong preference for limiting it to non-monetary/injunctive relief to chill the incentive for litigation. Principle: There should be a period for firms to cure violations once identified, verified, and acknowledged.

There should be a period for firms to cure violations once identified, verified, and acknowledged. Principle: Safe harbors promote consumer protection and prevent thematically duplicative standards. Such regulatory equivalency, in the form of a presumption of compliance, should be provided when there is compliance with: AG adopted voluntary consensus standards; The EU General Data Protection Regulation; or Any other state digital privacy law. Legislation Check: Do violations of the proposal turn on whether a consumer was actually harmed by a violation of its provisions? Or, are theoretical harms imputed by failure to comply with a technical component of the proposal sufficient to commence an enforcement action?

Safe harbors promote consumer protection and prevent thematically duplicative standards. Such regulatory equivalency, in the form of a presumption of compliance, should be provided when there is compliance with: Legislation Check: Does the proposal rely on AGs for enforcement?

Does the proposal rely on AGs for enforcement? Legislation Check: Does the proposal avoid private rights of action?

Does the proposal avoid private rights of action? Legislation Check: Does the proposal include a sufficient period to cure a violation?

Most notably, House Bill 9 would likely reduce consumers’ access to platforms and drive companies to change business models or create a paid category of social media. Social media platforms and apps often use the data collected from users to sell advertisements. For example, around 97% of Facebook’s revenue comes from advertising that is based on data that its customers have voluntarily opted into sharing in exchange for using Facebook for free. If companies were forced to give free access to customers who completely blocked the sharing of that data, some platforms would have to shift to other business models and find other revenue sources to cover their costs.

Users are already free to choose which apps they use. The large number of consumers who willingly share their data or consider viewing ads as the “price” of using and benefiting from free digital services shows most users don’t consider themselves harmed by the data they share. It is a trade-off they are willing to make. Most people are choosing to trade some of their data for digital services, knowing they can end that relationship whenever they choose.

House Bill 9 tries to create a space for people who want to use digital services but don’t want to share their data, but this space is already developing and evolving without state legislation. Many popular web browsers, for instance, already contain features that allow users to set tracking and privacy preferences, such as cookie retention and deletion.

Different apps and platforms choose different approaches to data privacy, which is a good thing because users can select the apps they want to use based on how much data the respective app wants from the user. This variation and innovation are better for consumers and businesses than a state law that mandates how firms are allowed to handle data.

Importantly, HB 9 also fails to adequately distinguish between privacy and security by including a requirement that companies must “implement reasonable security procedures” to protect data. Privacy refers to how the data is shared legally with other companies, and security addresses illegal breaches of that data or other improper releases related to technical failures and hacks. There are already laws governing security requirements for companies that collect data, plus a robust regime of civil liability if firms negligently treat consumer data.

Hence, most digital companies already have security protocols in place. HB 9, however, adds the twist of a private right of action, which would allow any individual consumer to bring a lawsuit against a company for perceived data privacy harms.

In the event of actual online data breaches, it is rarely one single individual who is harmed by a data breach but, rather, like in the Equifax breach that exposed the private information of over 100 million people, a class action is created that lets all the harmed consumers seek redress.

The provisions in HB9 would allow lawsuits by individuals claiming violations of any of a host of very minor procedural requirements regardless of whether or not there are actual consumer harms. This could unleash a ridiculous flood of lawsuits from individuals who are trying to force digital service companies to change their policies.

For example, the bill requires that users’ requests to opt-out or be deleted be completed in less than 10 days. Thus, users could frequently opt-in and out of data sharing with the hope that the firm does not comply with one of these requests in time, giving grounds for a suit.

HB 9 is ripe for abuse and would greatly increase compliance and litigation costs for companies, which would likely increase the cost of using digital services for consumers. Rather than enabling lawsuits through HB 9, lawmakers should want unhappy customers to seek out other digital service companies that offer the policies they prefer.

Rather than reducing the products available to consumers and increasing the costs of doing business in Florida, a better path forward would be for the state to take a consumer-focused approach. That approach would start by recognizing that consumers already have a choice in whether or not to use any free digital services that require data in return.

Most consumers overwhelmingly choose to do so — viewing what they gain from the apps and platforms to be as valuable as the data they’re providing.

At the same time, Florida could work with industry standards groups to identify best practices in determining how data is collected and protected, who it is shared with, and in ways that allow online firms to maintain their current and future business models while also addressing the concerns of consumers. Any consumer privacy law should focus on creating proportional remedies for actual consumer harms when they do occur instead of mandating requirements and actions.

This article appeared previously in The Capitolist.

Adrian Moore is the vice president of Reason Foundation and lives in Sarasota. Spence Purnell is a policy analyst at Reason Foundation.