Progress University apartments move toward planning board

For the first time since expressing its opposition to Aventon Companies’ plans to build a 372-unit apartment community at the former Sarasota Kennel Club, a representative of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority was back before a city committee to address a similar nearby project.

Last week, Lionel Guilbert, the Authority’s senior vice president, appeared before the Development Review Committee to address technical matters related to Progress University, a 280-unit multifamily development at 1400 Desoto Road. The 16.57-acre site was formerly used for overflow parking for the dog track.

In September, the Sarasota City Commission approved Aventon Sarasota, which is adjacent to the Progress University site, over the objections of Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo and the airport’s legal counsel. They charged the approval violates an agreement between the city and the airport which they say restricts residences being built beneath the beneath the airport’s 65-decibel day-night average noise level contour.

By contrast, Guilbert wasn’t there to speak in opposition to Progress University. A site plan and rezoning for apartments there was approved in 2011 and has since expired, requiring an updated plan to go before the Planning Board for approval.

MMI Development has petitioned to amend the rezoning ordinance adopted on Dec. 5, 2011, with the new site plan. Because the site was rezoned prior to the 2018 agreement between the city and airport, the airport cannot oppose the project. Guilbert did bring a number of requirements, though, to be placed on the record.

Guilbert’s input addressed height restrictions for permanent structures and temporary installations such as cranes, which must be reviewed and cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration, plus stormwater basins in close proximity to the runway that must otherwise be dry ponds to prevent attracting birds, etc. — all matters that could interfere with takeoff and landing safety.

He also urged the addition of language that put new residents on notice regarding noise from aircraft operations.

“People tend to forget that there will be sometimes more noise later and more aircraft operations,” Guilbert said

Attorney John Rees of Icard Merrill, who represents MMI, said the developer has experience in building near airports and is familiar with complications, design limitations and FAA regulations.

“We'll coordinate with the FAA upon filing to figure out what that maximum height will be. And we're envisioning it to be only impacting the temporary cranes for construction, and maybe getting trusses up to the roof,” Rees said. “We've already taken steps with the wildlife attractions and the stormwater ponds. The prior site plan actually had additional ponds within the airport runway approach, so we're going to take some additional steps to just ensure that they're not a wildlife attractant.”

With sign-off of the DRC complete, Progress University now moves on to the Planning Board for consideration of site plan approval. That appearance has not yet been scheduled.

As for Aventon Sarasota, proceedings in the airport's legal challenge have not yet been scheduled. In September, the Airport Authority’s board of directors approved a resolution to authorize Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport President and CEO Rick Piccolo and airport legal representation to initiate conflict resolution procedures provided by the Florida Governmental Conflict Resolution Act prior to initiating court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Raleigh, North Carolina-based Aventon Cos. remains in a holding pattern. Representatives of the company have not responded to a request for comment on its current status relative to the project.