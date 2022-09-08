SRQ Airport Authority confirms lawsuit approved to stop apartments at dog track site

The approval of an apartment complex at the former Sarasota Kennel Club will result in a legal battle between the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority and the city of Sarasota.

Following Tuesday’s approval by the City Commission of Aventon Sarasota, a 372-unit apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, legal action against the city will be pursued by the authority.

Last week, the SRQ Board of Directors voted unanimously, with one abstention, to pursue legal action to stop the development if it was approved. Rick Piccolo, the president and CEO of SRQ, has confirmed that the authority will file suit.

Piccolo and Sarasota attorney Robert Lincoln argued before the commission that approving the apartments would violate a 2018 interlocal agreement between SRQ and the city. That agreement specified that residential development would not occur beneath the 65 decibel day-night average sound level contour from the ends of the runway.

Further, they charged, the approval runs contrary to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Prior to rezoning the 25-acre parcel and site plan by a 4-1 vote, commissioners approved an amendment to the Future Land Use Chapter of the Comprehensive Plan, which paved the way to rezoning the site to to Residential Multiple Family 4.

Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch cast the dissenting vote on both measures.

Prior to the onset of COVID-19, the airport authority had expressed interest in acquiring the property, possibly for rental car operations and parking. Because of the fiscal uncertainties of airport operations in the face of losing landing fees and other revenue sources as air travel slowed during the pandemic, the authority abandoned the idea. Piccolo told commissioners on Tuesday that acquiring the property at that time would cost one-third of the airport’s reserves. He denied SRQ’s interest in the property is behind its vociferous objection to the apartments, instead citing health and safety concerns — and the inevitable noise complaints the airport will field from new residents.

According to Piccolo, the city will be the primary defendant or respondent in any action. SRQ’s legal representation has not yet determined whether Aventon will be named as a defendant or respondent as well. If not, Aventon would be allowed to intervene in order to participate in any action.