Police officer rescues a mockingbird

Officer Jeremy Christie rescues people, even dogs from locked cars, but rescuing a baby mockingbird was a first.

“We get a lot of calls that people are disturbing nests on the beach because they’re roped off areas but never that there’s an injured bird here that needs help,” he said.

A family was picnicking near Lido Beach when their 3-year-old noticed the distressed bird, so they flagged down an officer.

When officers saw the bird couldn’t fly and wasn’t chirping, it was transported to Save Our Seabirds.

The mockingbird was too young to leave its nest. Now it enjoys hourly meals in the baby bird section of the hospital and will be re-released on Lido Beach when ready.