Plans would increase RV spaces in Manatee County

David Helliker spends his workday beneath the sway of oak tree branches, zipping along on a golf cart, chatting with guests or handling maintenance issues at Linger Lodge RV Resort.

It’s just another day in paradise for Helliker. He may work at Linger Lodge, but he lives there, too. He loves the quiet natural setting against the Braden River.

APPROVAL TIMELINE 1967

County allows overnight camping trailer park on portion of original site 1970

Commission allows rezone for travel trailer park 1972

Portions of site rezoned to allow mobile homes 1979

Final site plan for Linger Lodge Trailer Park approved for 26-travel trailer lot subdivision part of largest parcel. 1981

Property zoning changed to Recreational Vehicle Park 1990

Parcels rezoned to other RV park-related zoning 2007

Plans submitted to expand park from 104 to 132 RV sites. Plans abandoned. 2009

Building Department classifies Linger Lodge RV Park as a “legal nonconforming use.”

Linger Lodge’s owner, River Loft LLC, has plans for renovating the campground, which include additional fencing and gated access, a community pool and permanent bathrooms.

“I can’t wait,” Helliker said. “There are so many people who love this place and they can’t wait to see it improved.”

River Loft owner Frank Hartl hopes to make the iconic Linger Lodge Restaurant and RV Resort even more of a destination after the improvements are finished. Renovations to the restaurant were completed in November 2017 and now River Loft LLC is focused on the campground itself. Frank Hartl wants to add about 40 more RV sites — bringing total campsites to 144 — as well as the other improvements. He also wants to construct a separate RV campground check-in location and replace an existing manager’s residence.

Plans are undergoing the county approval process with the Manatee County Commission set to consider the requests May 2. Manatee County Planning commissioners recommended approval 4-1 during their April 11 meeting. Manatee County’s planning staff said the project complies with zoning requirements.

Linger Lodge project manager Philipp Hartl said the improvements are needed. He said the campgrounds have been neglected, so some of the existing RV sites do not have functioning electric or water connections and are not usable. Rather than piecemeal repairs, Linger Lodge prefers to update all the infrastructure at the same time. The first step will be removing old infrastructure, installing new water and sewage lines and then reconfiguring lots for RVs.

“The idea is to bring this whole RV park up to date,” Hartl said. “It’s been quite run down. Everything needs some tender loving care.”

If county commissioners approve the plan, Hartl said the first step will be to pave the parking area in front of Linger Lodge’s restaurant and then, hopefully, to begin campground renovations by the end of September. The campground will be closed for the 2019-2020 camping season with site work estimated to take up to one year.

But after the park reopens, it would have 144 RV campsites. Each will have a concrete pad and a small picnic area. Lot lines likely will be delineated by Florida-friendly landscaping and Hartl said Linger Lodge wants to preserve as many trees as possible. It will also promote recycling and use solar power and LED lighting where possible.

“Linger Lodge itself is quite unique,” Hartl said. “It’s important to preserve that old Florida feel. We want to keep it the way it is. People like to be close to the river.”

The RV park will have its own entrance, and it also will be fenced off so it is completely separate from the restaurant and visitors cannot wander through it as they are able to now. There will be an on-site manager, an

A BRIEF HISTORY Origins of Linger Lodge date back to 1945, when it started as a 100-acre fishing and canoeing campground owned by the Parvin family. Originally, there was a two-story log cabin overlooking the river. That structure burned down in the late 1950s. Frank and Elaine Gamsky purchased the property in 1968. Frank Gamsky, a veterinarian by trade, used his taxidermy expertise to decorate the walls of the restaurant. The new owner, Frank Hartl, purchased Linger Lodge in 2017 and renovated the restaurant, keeping some of Gamsky’s unique taxidermy pieces on display but giving the eatery a more modern look and feel. Now Hartl is working to renovate and expand the RV Park portion of Linger Lodge.

office reception area and maintenance staff.

The most anticipated new amenity, however, will be the pool.

“A pool is definitely a big plus. Everybody expects it,” said Hartl, who attended an RV seminar in Daytona last year. “It’s the most requested item, especially down here in Florida if you don’t want to go to the beach every day.”

As it is now, RV guest stays are limited to six months or less and no tents are allowed for camping, Hartl said. Seasonal RV campers typically stay from November to April and then in the summer, there is more daily camping.

Helliker said he knows rates will go up — how much is yet to be determined.

In-season rates are $40 a day for a lot and $55 for a riverfront lot. The weekly rate is $255 or $345 for a riverfront lot. The monthly rate is $755 and $950 for riverfront lots. Off-season rates are lower.