Path to serenity in east Bradenton

As Jamie Reagan, a member of Peace Presbyterian Church, walked down a nature path beside the wetlands near the church, she kept her eyes open for artistic opportunities.

She bent down and picked up a black and gray feather.

“This could be used in a piece of art,” Reagan said while examining the feather.

Reagan and with fellow church member Toni Muirhead use what they find along the nature path to make natural art that is then hung or placed in the trees along the path.

Vines, pine cones, palm fronds and broken tree branches become wreaths, stars, a goose, rainbows, a Christmas tree and more.

At a time when many people stay inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reagan and Muirhead hope the nature path can be a place for people to get outside and recognize the beauty of nature.

“Having the path is critical,” Muirhead said. “From a health standpoint — body, mind, spirit — it’s a diversion. It lets you know you can breathe and relax.”

The nature path, which is called Peaceful Path, had been a dream of Elizabeth Deibert’s, the pastor of the church. A year ago, she saw the dream become a reality when about a dozen church members came together to create the path.

Jamie Reagan, a church member, places a feather in one of her art pieces.

“We recognized we had this piece of land that we would never build on, and we were already interested in being an Earth Care Church,” Deibert said. “In our denomination, that means we’re a church that’s made a commitment to taking good care of the Earth and promoting sustainability.”

The Peaceful Path is a 0.4-mile path beside the wetlands located just before the church, which is off State Road 64.

The path is open to anyone in the public from dawn until dusk.

“We thought this path needs to be a path for the neighborhood,” Deibert said. “Whether you are agnostic or Buddhist or Jewish or Muslim, this is a peaceful path for everybody.”

Muirhead, who enjoys pottery, and Reagan, who likes to paint, decided to explore their artistic sides and use materials they found along the path to create natural art that would then be displayed on the path.

“You look around, and you’ll see things one time, and then the next time, you’ll come, and you’ll see something different,” Reagan said.

The Rev. Elizabeth Deibert admires a piece of natural art she has yet to see.

Inspiration for the natural art can come from anywhere along the path. Reagan found a broken branch with one side bent. She plans to turn it into a boa constrictor.

“I’m paying attention to the beauty that’s already here,” Reagan said. “We’ve learned to look and just appreciate what we see.”

Three benches are placed throughout the path as a place for people to take a break or meditate.

Kindness rocks are now popping up along the path. Deibert said Peace Presbyterian Church sees rocks as a symbol for people’s gratitude to God.