Orioles spring training tickets now on sale

The wait for the Baltimore Orioles spring training season is almost over.

Ticket sales for the games opened Saturday with over 100 residents waiting in line to secure their seats.

While some of the better spots may be taken, those wishing to catch a game can still purchase tickets on the Orioles' website, over the phone by calling 877-222-2802 or in person at Ed Smith Stadium's Left Field Ticket Office, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The team recommends fans purchase their tickets online.

For season tickets, five-game flex-plans, group tickets, or additional spring training ticket information, fans are asked to call the Orioles spring training office at 941-893-6312.

The team will officially kick off its spring training season at 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, against The Minnesota Twins.