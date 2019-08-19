Orioles release 2020 spring training schedule

Baseball season is ongoing, but it's never too early to get excited for next season.

The Baltimore Orioles have released their 2020 spring training schedule. The home slate of 16 games will begin with a Feb. 23 game at Ed Smith Stadium against the Boston Red Sox.

The day before, the Orioles will open spring training play with a road game against the Atlanta Braves at North Port's CoolToday Park.

Baltimore will play 10 different teams at home: the Red Sox, Braves, Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Pittsburgh Pirates, Minnesota Twins, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, Toronto Blue Jays and Washington Nationals. Eight of the 16 home games fall on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. Kids 4-14 will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games.

The 2020 season will be the Orioles’ 11th-consecutive spring training season in Sarasota. Pitchers and catchers will report on Feb. 11, and the rest of the team will report on Feb. 16.

For the full schedule or for more information, visit orioles.com/sarasota.