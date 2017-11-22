Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Omari Davis

Omari Davis, 16, is a sophomore on the Booker High girls basketball team. She scored 18 points in the Tornadoes’ season-opening 64-30 win against Palmetto High on Nov. 20.

When did you start playing basketball?

Seventh grade while at Booker Middle. A few of my friends played, and I wanted to join them on the team.

What is the appeal of basketball to you?

I love playing as a team and moving the ball around well. Scoring, too. (Laughs).

What is your best skill on the court?

Shooting 3-pointers.

What is your favorite basketball memory?

In eighth grade, we (Booker Middle) won our championship game against Pine View Middle. We reached the championship game in seventh grade, too, but lost. It felt good to win it the second time.

What is the biggest challenge you have overcome in your career?

People pressuring me when I have the ball. I used to not handle it well, but I’ve learned to stay under control.

What is your dream vacation?

A cruise to Mexico.

What is your favorite food?

Chinese food in general is my favorite, I love it.

What is your favorite movie?

“Love and Basketball,” it’s a classic.

What is the best piece of advice you have received?

Never give up. There have been times where I’ve wanted to quit because of a lack of playing time or other things, but you have to keep pushing.

Finish this sentence: “Omari Davis is … ”

… A leader. We had an important senior class graduate after last season and needed people to step into their leadership roles. That’s what I’m going to do.