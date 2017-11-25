East County High 5 Moments: 11.30.17

1 — The Out-of-Door Academy junior kicker Filip Svoboda was named to the Sunshine State Athletic Conference All-Conference first team Nov. 16.

2 — The Out-of-Door Academy girls soccer sophomore Natalie Gorji scored a hat trick in the Thunder’s 6-0 win against Sarasota High Nov. 20.

3 — Lakewood Ranch High boys basketball senior Evan Spiller had 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in the Mustangs’ 67-34 preseason win against Spoto High Nov. 24.

4 — Lakewood Ranch High boys soccer junior Connor McManis scored twice in the Mustangs’ 5-1 win against Sebring High Nov. 18.

5 — Randy Holden and John Gillies (60) won the Men’s Golf Association Best Ball event at University Park Country Club Nov. 22.