Fashion Insider: Nikki Sedacca's Wearable Art

Nikki Sedacca has perfected the art of turning wire into wearable works of art. From classical to cutting-edge, pre-Columbian to Asian, her signature wirework features one-of-a-kind designs inspired by the shapes, textures, colors and beauty of the world around her. Her designs interweave exotic pearls, precious gems and unusual semiprecious stones with 14k and 18k gold, sterling silver and platinum. Sedacca’s collections are sold in select boutiques around the nation and globe—and also at her gallery, 530 Burns Gallery.

What first led you in the direction of creating jewelry?

As a child, I was surrounded by creativity. My mother was a fashion designer and model. I remember countless hours of helping her and other models prepare for a show — from taping shoes to adding accessories and ​jewelry. I was always in awe watching my mother getting dressed for various events. She had an amazing sense of style on a limited budget.

You say your work is inspired by nature. Can you expound on this?

I’m a native Floridian. Born in Key West, I have a natural attraction to the sea. I believe nature is the greatest artist. From the curves in the branches of trees to the bursts of orange or yellow when looking out at the lemon and orange trees in my garden, nature is the context in which I form my life experiences and work.

What are your favorite materials to use?

Pearls, a creation of nature, inspire a huge portion of my work. The lustrous beauty of Tahitian, South Sea or freshwater pearls is a natural fit when juxtaposed with the sleekness of precious metals such as silver or gold wire. I also use a variety of colorful semi-precious stones, including amethyst and citrine. Different shapes and facets of stones add layers of both color and texture to each piece. In my “Endless Love” collection, I have organically placed diamonds that sparkle into rings, earrings and pendants.

Tell us about your design style. What makes your collections unique?

I’m not afraid to be different. My pieces have a contemporary feel but a foundation in the classic. One of my new collections, “Contemporary Classics,” features pieces with textures that glimmer like the water’s surface and will never go out of style. Pull a piece from this collection out of your jewelry box 20 years from now, and it will be just as relevant as it is today.

What kind of person wears your jewelry?

The woman who wears my work dares to be different. She typically has an admiration for art and an appreciation for something that’s less mainstream. She’s not afraid to make a statement and feels comfortable in her own skin.

What’s your jewelry philosophy?

I believe jewelry can transform your attitude and is a visual extension of who you are on the inside. My pieces are meant to be worn at the discretion of the wearer. Some pieces, like my signature cuff, feel a little more formal, but when paired with a white-collar shirt and pair of sleek jeans, it creates that perfect “pop” for any occasion.

Do you have a treasured item in your personal jewelry collection?

My grandmother’s wedding band holds a very special place in my heart and memories.

Tell us about your most recent designs.

My newest collection, “Endless Love,” was born from a terrible loss. For a while, I was unable to create. I found inspiration again from the idea of taking just one singular piece of wire that highlights just how unique and precious each life is. Each twist and bend of the wire is like a new part in that journey. We all have a pathway that has made us who we are today.