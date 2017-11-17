New polling places announced for special election primary

The Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office announced three revised locations for the House District 72 special election primary on Dec. 5.

- Precinct 119

New location: Faith Church, 1201 N. Beneva Rd., Sarasota, 34232

Previous location: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 3308 17th St., Sarasota 34235

- Precinct 227

New location: Church of the Palms, 3224 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota 34239

Previous location: Westfield Siesta Key, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34239

- Precinct 411

New location: St. Boniface Episcopal Church, 5615 Midnight Pass Rd., Sarasota 34242

Previous location: Devyn Event Venue, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota 34231

The special election primary is between Democrats Ruta Jouniari and Margaret Good. Early voting for the primary begins Nov. 25 and continues until Dec. 2.

The Democratic primary winner will face Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall in the special election on Feb. 13. Freshman Rep. Alex Miller vacated the seat in the Florida House of Representatives in September.