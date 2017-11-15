Early voting opens Nov. 25 for Democrats in District 72 primary

Early voting for the Democratic primary in the State House District 72 special election begins Saturday, Nov. 25 and runs a week until Dec. 2. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 5.

Voters registered as Democrats can cast ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. daily at three locations in Sarasota County: The Supervisor of Elections Office, 2001 Adams Lane; the North Sarasota Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd.; and the common area in front of the former Macy’s store in Westfield Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail.

Margaret Good and Ruta Jouniari are on the primary ballot. The winner will face Republican James Buchanan and Libertarian Alison Foxall on Feb. 13 for the seat in Tallahassee.

The District 72 seat was left vacant by the resignation of Republican Alex Miller on Sept. 1.

For election information, call 861-8619 or visit www.SarasotaVotes.com.