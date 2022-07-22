NBP paddlers earn more medals at Club Crew World Championships

After kickstarting their Club Crew World Championships with a gold medal and two silver medals in the 2,000 meter races on Tuesday at Nathan Benderson Park, the NBP dragon boat paddlers found even more success on Thursday in the 200 meter races.

Unlike the 2,000 meter races, the results of which were determined by a single race in each division, the 200 meter sprint races are determined by adding the results from three heat races together. At the end of all the calculation, news was good for NBP: the park's Survivors In Sync breast cancer survivor team won a gold medal in its standard boat division and the NBP Warriors all-cancer survivor team also won its small boat division race, bringing the park's gold medal tally for the week to three.

The NBP Dragons community team's senior-B (ages 50 and older) short boat took a bronze medal in its small boat division.

"We had our challenges to overcome today, and we faced them together," NBP paddling Head Coach Angela Long said in a release. "True teamwork, heart and dedication by all. A bronze in senior mixed, gold in the ACP and gold in the BCP made for an amazing day for us. Definitely one for the memory books."

Thursday's competition was delayed for several hours by lightning in the area. The Club Crew Championships will run through Sunday afternoon, with NBP teams having their final shots at glory Saturday in the 500 meter races. Admission to the event is free, though parking at Benderson Park's Regatta Island is $15.