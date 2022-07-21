NBP paddlers take three medals in first two days of Club Crew Championships

Nathan Benderson Park's paddlers have taken home three medals through the first two days of the 2022 IDBF Club Crew Championships, held at Benderson Park.

All three medals came on Tuesday in the 2,000 meter races. The NBP Warriors took gold in the all-cancer survivor short-boat category (12:00.50), while the NBP Dragons Senior B (50 and older) mixed small-boat team took a silver (10:20.34). The NBP Survivors In Sync breast cancer survivor team took a silver in its standard-boat category (10:51.04).

"For a club that's still in its infancy, I think we have much to be proud of," NBP paddling program Head Coach Angela Long said in a release. "I'm excited to see what the next two race distances will showcase for us."

Racing continues through Sunday afternoon at Benderson Park, though the Benderson Park boats only have races scheduled for Thursday (200 meter races) and Saturday (500 meter races).