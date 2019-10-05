East County football roundup: 10.04.19

Lakewood Ranch (4-1) defeated Tampa Bay Christian Academy (1-5) 37-0 at home.

Braden River High (3-4) defeated Booker High (0-6) 41-0 on the road. Running back Jaheim Hodo had 106 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Shawqi Itraish completed seven of eight passes for 193 yards. The offense scored all its points in the first half before coach Curt Bradley pulled his starters. The defense allowed 75 yards to Booker's offense all game.

The Out-of-Door Academy (5-2) lost to Northside Christian (4-2) 47-27 on the road. Of note: Northside Christian is coached by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Mike Alstott.