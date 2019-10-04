Mustangs football blanks Tampa Bay Christian

Mustangs coach Rashad West wanted to see how his team would respond after its first loss.

Turns out, it responded well.

Lakewood Ranch High (4-1) defeated Tampa Bay Christian Academy (1-5) 37-0 at home. Junior running back Isaiah Harrison had two touchdowns, senior Troy Jefferson added one and junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly had both a rushing and passing score, the latter to senior Michael Cucci.

Defensively, the Mustangs got back to their playmaking ways. Junior linebacker Luke Toole and senior safety Dylan Bennett had interceptions and junior linebacker Brody Theriot had a strip sack — and got his own recovery.

West said he was pleased with the way his team played, though he was unhappy with his team's discipline. The game got chippy in the second half, with both teams collecting numerous personal foul calls after the whistle.