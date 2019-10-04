 Skip to main content
Sophomore quarterback Cameron Madison lines up under center.

Mustangs football blanks Tampa Bay Christian

Sophomore quarterback Cameron Madison lines up under center.

Junior linebacker Luke Toole brings down a ballcarrier. Toole also had an interception.

Junior linebacker Luke Toole brings down a ballcarrier. Toole also had an interception.

Junior running back Isaiah Harrison cuts through the Tampa Bay Christian defense.

Junior running back Isaiah Harrison cuts through the Tampa Bay Christian defense.

Junior running back Isaiah Harrison celebrates a first-quarter touchdown.

Junior running back Isaiah Harrison celebrates a first-quarter touchdown.

Holder Michael Cucci and kicker Gavin Goeden watch the ball sail through the uprights.

Holder Michael Cucci and kicker Gavin Goeden watch the ball sail through the uprights.

Seniors Michael Wilson and Bubba Miller celebrate a safety.

Seniors Michael Wilson and Bubba Miller celebrate a safety.

Senior wideout Michael Cucci hauls in a long pass on the sideline.

Senior wideout Michael Cucci hauls in a long pass on the sideline.

Junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly (10) scrambles for a touchdown as Michael Cucci (80) celebrates.

Junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly (10) scrambles for a touchdown as Michael Cucci (80) celebrates.

Jimmy Kelly, Troy Jefferson and Isaiah Harrison line up in the backfield.

Jimmy Kelly, Troy Jefferson and Isaiah Harrison line up in the backfield.

Josiah Lozada, Dasani Robinson and Grant Schuneman prepare to attack the Tampa Bay Christian offensive line.

Josiah Lozada, Dasani Robinson and Grant Schuneman prepare to attack the Tampa Bay Christian offensive line.

Senior running back Troy Jefferson and junior wideout Chris Meegan celebrate a Jefferson score.

Senior running back Troy Jefferson and junior wideout Chris Meegan celebrate a Jefferson score.

Junior cornerback Kennon Moore breaks up a pass.

Junior cornerback Kennon Moore breaks up a pass.

Lakewood Ranch is back in the win column after its first loss.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Mustangs coach Rashad West wanted to see how his team would respond after its first loss. 

Turns out, it responded well. 

Lakewood Ranch High (4-1) defeated Tampa Bay Christian Academy (1-5) 37-0 at home. Junior running back Isaiah Harrison had two touchdowns, senior Troy Jefferson added one and junior quarterback Jimmy Kelly had both a rushing and passing score, the latter to senior Michael Cucci. 

Defensively, the Mustangs got back to their playmaking ways. Junior linebacker Luke Toole and senior safety Dylan Bennett had interceptions and junior linebacker Brody Theriot had a strip sack — and got his own recovery. 

West said he was pleased with the way his team played, though he was unhappy with his team's discipline. The game got chippy in the second half, with both teams collecting numerous personal foul calls after the whistle. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

