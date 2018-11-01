A female bottlenose dolphin was transferred on Wednesday to Mote Marine Laboratory after stranding north of the Sunshine Skyway fishing pier near St. Petersburg.

By Thursday afternoon, the animal was swimming under supervision in a medical pool after undergoing tests and treatment for parasites and infection.

A boater reported the dolphin to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which later transported the dolphin to Jane’s Refuge: The Hospital for Dolphins and Whales at Mote Marine Laboratory, a statement from Mote said.

The adult dolphin was nicknamed “Salem” as she arrived at Mote on Halloween.

As she was transported, Salem began arching her back, which is a sign often seen in animals in critical condition. She was also breathing quickly and regurgitating, the statement said.

While the exact cause of her stranding is unknown, Salem arrived at Mote with superficial shark bites and appeared thin.

Caregivers at Mote collected blood samples for initial diagnostics. A second sample will be used to check for potential exposure to toxins from red tide, the statement said.

On Wednesday night, Salem was given fluids and swam on her own. A more-detailed medical exam was administered on Thursday.

Salem is about 8 feet long and weighs around 325 pounds. As of Thursday afternoon, she was alert and responsive to sound. Her conditions can change at anytime, Mote’s statement said.