Sarasota Athlete of the Week: Mark Townsend

Mark Townsend is a senior shortstop on the Riverview High baseball team. He hit home runs in three consecutive victories from April 18-23.

When did you start playing baseball?

When I was 9 years old. I had never seriously played any other sport. My dad (Charlie Compton) helped get me into it.

What is the appeal to you?

I like the camaraderie here with the guys, and the competition. I'm not very competitive outside of baseball, so it's also nice to have goals and looking forward to something.

What is your best skill?

Hitting. I'm an all-around hitter. I'm also a switch-hitter (but naturally right-handed). I have been since I was 13.

What is your favorite memory?

My freshman year, we went deep in the playoffs and reached the regional final. That was a special moment, especially since it was my first year, and I was a starter.

What is the biggest challenge you have faced?

Dealing with failure. Baseball is a game based on it. You have to get over that mental hurdle. I think it's a maturity thing. I used to get upset a lot more, but I have handled it better this year.

What is your favorite food?

My dad makes chicken and yellow rice, and it's delicious.

What is your dream vacation?

I want to go to Oregon or northern California during the winter. I think that would be really cool.

What is the top quality you look for in people?

Honesty. Just be straight up, don't sugarcoat things. Also, (people who are) upbeat and fun.

What is the best advice you have received?

Be true to yourself. When you try to be something you're not, you won't be happy.

Finish this sentence: "Mark Townsend is ... "

... Proud to be a Riverview Ram.