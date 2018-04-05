Manatee County has agreed to help fund Longboat Key’s enhanced efforts to police Greer Island, land the county owns yet does not patrol.

Longboat Key Police Department is slated to receive $5,000 a month for six months, according to Town Manager Tom Harmer. The agreement is a trial, Harmer said, after which the municipalities will evaluate funding and decide whether to solidify the financing on an annual basis and whether to increase or decrease the amount.

“We do not anticipate having to hire any additional full time officers and would provide the services through our normal operations and the use of overtime and or the hiring of a part time officer as necessary,” Harmer said in an email to Commissioners.

Manatee County owns Greer Island, colloquially known as Beer Can Island, yet does not patrol or enforce its laws on the sandspit. Longboat Key police, in response to complaints from residents about unruly and unlawful behavior on Greer Island, increased its presence on the narrow piece of land last month.

The funding is intended to help offset overtime pay Longboat Key police have been accruing, and will require, to ensure visitors to the island abide by the law during high traffic periods, like spring break or summer time holidays. Complaints of rowdy behavior and trash left behind spiked after the 2017 Memorial Day weekend.

“[The funding from Manatee is] enough to help pay for our costs to manage the property,” Harmer said.

This interlocal agreement is yet another proactive measure in helping to thaw the relationship between the two municipalities. A tense February meeting between Longboat Key and Manatee County leaders resulted in renewed interest in how the county can support the island and its residents.

That includes three-times-a-week garbage patrol by county employees on the popular beach, support in permitting for an emergency access trail and proposed talks about funding for beach management for the eroded north end Gulf-side beach.