It’s been years since the two boards last met, and much has happened in the meantime.

A hurricane hit; the town’s approved a project to put all overhead wires underground; traffic hasn’t gotten better; engineers have a plan to make Gulf of Mexico Drive better; Greer Island has moved and beaches have eroded; and one town manager took over for another.

When and where 1:30 p.m. in the Fourth Floor, Manatee Room of the Manatee County Government Administrative Center

All of those subjects, and more, are scheduled for discussion at a Manatee County and Longboat Key joint commission meeting, a special event that happens every few years, according to the Longboat Key town manager’s office.

One county

Town Manager Tom Harmer has carried a baton passed to him by former Town Manager Dave Bullock in the form of, among other things, proposing the Key move into one county.

The island is split near Bayfront Park between the two jurisdictions. Longboat residents in Manatee County pay a higher tax rate than those in Sarasota County (a more populated part of the island, which is almost equally divided between the two jurisdictions). Two counties also complicate matters at Town Hall, like coordinating elections or park management.

Town commissioners and staff presented the idea of moving to one county at a joint meeting with Sarasota County in November, a proposal which was welcomed at last year's meeting.

Town staff have only had preliminary discussions about the difficulties of being in two counties and how the island might fare in either Manatee or Sarasota counties, which would take an act of the state legislature.

Beach nourishment

The island also seeks financial help to stabilize Greer Island on the north end of the Key. Longboat commissioners hope to secure the sand spit, colloquially known as Beer Can Island, owned by Manatee County.

Town staff have proposed three rock groins, and enough sand to fill the space between them, for the north end of the island. This project could cost upward of $9 million, according to estimates proposed by town staff.

Harmer also pitched a regional nourishment collective, which was first proposed by Bullock in November of last year. Each municipality in the region now bids for beach nourishment projects. Permitting takes months, if not years, and transporting and placing sand costs millions of dollars.

The local municipalities compete for who gets what sand when, so Bullock suggested they all work together for the sake of economies of scale.

Bullock's proposal was well received by the Sarasota County commission during the joint meeting. The challenge, town staff admit in their presentation to Manatee County, is finding someone to coordinate it all.

Traffic

It's always been a problem for the island, particularly in the winter months. The Florida Department of Transportation and the barrier islands are trying to fix that.

That's all part of the Barrier Island Traffic Study, the at least fifth of its kind, that FDOT has been researching for more than half a year now. State officials have proposed dozens of solutions as it reaches the final stage of its most recent, almost $1 million, study: a traffic management plan.

Some of those proposed changes involve Manatee County, such as an adaptable third lane on the Cortez Road Bridge and an analysis of the impacts of the traffic circles.

Longboat also proposes adding two traffic circles to the Key, one at either end of the island, as part of a project to beautify and enhance Gulf of Mexico Drive.

The plan, which cost the town more than a quarter million dollars to prepare, includes landscaped medians, multi-use paths with low lighting on either side of the state road, enhanced bus shelters (proposed before Route 18, which services Longboat, was slated to be canceled later this year), benches along the paths and a designated bike lane separated from the main drive.

Hurricane proofing

Longboat commissioners attended a Hurricane Irma "Lessons Learned" regional study where former FEMA director Craig Fugate offered suggestions about how the area can better mitigate the impacts of one of Florida's most common natural disasters.

Town staff, in its presentation before the Manatee and Longboat Key commissioners, are scheduled to suggest the two work to improve shelter processes, debris collection, pre-storm agreements and coordinated utility shutoff timing.

Longboat Key gets all its water and wastewater transport from Manatee County, according to Public Works Utilities Manager Burt Warner.

The town also plans to present a project its been spearheading since Nov. 2015: putting all overhead wires underground. The project, which cost the town more than $49 million, could improve safety in strong winds — with wires underground, there's little worry they'll be severed.

The town is hoping all its overhead wires will be underground by the end of 2021. The first stage of the project is scheduled to begin sometime this summer or fall.