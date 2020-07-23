Manatee Technical College to welcome students back on campus

Manatee Technical College is welcoming students back on campus starting Aug. 6 and 7.

The school will reopen with hybrid classes. Students will attend class on campus every other day and participate in classes online the other days of the week.

Hybrid classes allow for students to participate in hands-on learning while keeping the campuses' capacity at 50%.

"MTC plays an important role in our community to train essential workers and to give people an opportunity to re-train for new employment possibilities," said Valerie Viands, MTC director. "Reopening on schedule will give students the possibility to complete their training and get (back) into the workforce."

Students are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and limit gatherings. Everyone will be subject to temperature screenings each time they enter the building.

MTC will limit group sizes in all common areas and manage the use of shared equipment.