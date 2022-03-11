Manatee schools superintendent settles with Education Practices Commission

The Florida Education Practices Commission accepted a settlement agreement with Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, regarding Saunders' alleged inflation of the district's graduation rates.

"I am thankful the Florida Education Practices Commission for accepting the agreement reached between myself and the Florida Department of Education," Saunders said in a statement. "The EPC's ruling brings closure to a case that involves decisions and actions that date back to 2014."

Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart accused Saunders of two statute violations and five rules violations Dec. 6, 2018. The violations included filing fraudulent information, using coercive means or promised special treatment to influence professional judgements of colleagues and failure to maintain honesty in all professional dealings.

About Cynthia Saunders Cynthia Saunders has been with the School District of Manatee County since 2013. She started as the executive director of secondary schools. Saunders has been serving as superintendent of the School District of Manatee County since June 2018 when she was appointed to the position. The School Board of Manatee County approved her contract with a 3-2 vote. Board members Gina Messenger and Charlie Kennedy were the dissenting votes. The School Board of Manatee County unanimously approved an extension of Saunders' contract in December 2020. Saunders' contract now expires June 30, 2023. Saunders makes $196,000 per year.

The Florida Department of Education reprimanded Saunders for her role in inflating the district’s graduation rates between 2014 and 2016 by instructing subordinate district employees to improperly code student withdrawals causing the district’s graduation rate to be improperly reflected.

During the 2014-2015 school year, six of the 121 students withdrawn from school were properly coded, according to the settlement agreement.

The settlement agreement states the process Saunders allegedly used "may have interfered with educational opportunities for students."

Saunders reached an initial settlement in May 2019, but the Education Practices Commission rejected the proposed settlement in October 2019.

The settlement agreement states Saunders "neither admits nor denies, but elects not to contest the allegations."

On March 8, the Education Practices Commission accepted a settlement agreement with Saunders that will result in a letter of reprimand, required courses, and a $2,000 fine. She could also be put on probation.

The letter of reprimand will be placed in Saunders' certification file with the Department of Education as well as in her personnel file with the School District of Manatee County.

Saunders agreed to take two three-credit hour college level courses or four micro-credential courses in education ethics and at-risk students within two years. Saunders will need to submit documentation verifying the completion of the courses with a passing score.

Saunders also could be placed on probation for two employment years if she enters a position that requires her educator certificate. The superintendent position doesn't require a Florida educator certificate.

Saunders must pay the $2,000 fine to the Education Practices Commission within two years of the final order accepting the settlement agreement.

Saunders said in a statement that the acceptance of the settlement is bittersweet.

In the statement, Saunders said she learned she "could have done a better job implementing changes upon entering a new school district."

"Ultimately, the lessons I have learned taught me a lot about myself and leadership that has served me well in my current position," she said in the statement.

Saunders said in a statement that the allegations and findings regarding the district's graduation rates were focused on the 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 school years, and in the past six years, the district's graduation rates have been accepted and published without any additional inquiries or findings.