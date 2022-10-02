Manatee schools back in session Tuesday

The School District of Manatee County announced on Sunday that it would resume regular operations on Tuesday.

That includes all bus operations, after-school activities and athletics.

The district credited Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes for a fast turnaround allowing the 17 schools that acted as shelters during Hurricane Ian to return to being schools.

The district, which had 16 schools and two support sites lose power due to the hurricane, also thanked power company workers.