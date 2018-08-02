Manatee County OKs recreation district for University Park

Manatee County commissioners today unanimously approved an ordinance to establish a recreation district for the University Park Country Club.

The district is a special taxing district that will allow University Park residents to control and operate the golfing facilities within the community.

Creation of the district is the first step in a process by which residents would purchase the golf course, clubhouse and other amenities and lands owned by the community's developers, the Neal and Pasold families.

"To maintain the quality of life sometimes has a cost to it," County Commissioner Stephen Jonsson said. "That will be the hurdle you all will have to look at."

The ordinance sets an election in September for the recreation district's board members. After that, the board would negotiate the purchase price of the property and propose its purchase. Residents of University Park then would vote in a referendum to decide whether to purchase the land.

