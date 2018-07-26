University Park decision due

Manatee County commissioners will vote Aug. 2 on whether to create a special taxing district, called a recreation district, for University Park Country Club.

The district would encompass the University Park community and become the means by which homeowners purchase the 266-acre golf course, clubhouse, amenities and associated lands and preserve them from potential development. If approved, the district would form a board of directors and prepare to issue $24 million in bonds — $16.75 million for the overall property and the remainder for reserves and future costs.

All property owners in University Park would vote on the bond issue through a referendum, said Michael Sisti, media relations coordinator for the Recreation District Planning Group, which completed due diligence on the proposal.

“This is democracy in action,” Sisti said. “There’s really no reason not to approve this. Everything is in order.”

In February, more than 1,200 of 1,550 eligible voters within University Park petitioned for creation of the district, which will allow them to issue bonds to purchase the club and amenities from the community’s developer, the Neal and Pasold families.

The concept drew opposition in February after more details of the proposal were made public.

A group opposing the recreation district, called UP Concerned Residents, said it believes the proposed purchase price is too high, and it has concerns about the evaluation used to justify the purchase price.

“We, as an opposition, still disagree with the cost and the method,” Lorraine Buck, spokeswoman for the organization, said of the way by which residents would acquire the golf course and other property.

She said opposition members are asking the Manatee County Commission to delay a decision on the district, at least until the appraisal issue can be resolved.

A lawsuit may be forthcoming if the district is approved, she said.

Sisti said any potential lawsuit would be dealt with if it comes to fruition.

“We’ll have to see where all that goes,” Sisti said, adding he believes opposition is spreading false information and a lawsuit would not be successful.

As part of the deal, the community’s homeowners association would become resident controlled at the time of acquisition. It is not scheduled to do so until Dec. 31, 2029.

University Park opened in 1991 as a joint partnership between developer Pat Neal, of Neal Communities, and the late Rolf Pasold, whose family is represented by Charles Varah. Pat Neal’s son, John, bought out his father’s stake in late 2007. Neal and the Pasold family retain ownership of University Park Country Club, which has semiprivate membership.

The families informed residents in March 2017 of their desire to stop managing the golf course and inquire if residents wanted to purchase the property.

If the recreation district passes, homeowners can expect annual assessment increases ranging from about $900 to $1,900.