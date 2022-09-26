Manatee County officials say they are ready for Hurricane Ian

Manatee County officials urged caution Monday as preparations were underway for Hurricane Ian.

Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said Manatee County, which prepares for hurricanes year-round, is ready.

"We have done a tremendous job preparing, and we are ready to meet the needs," he said. "I want people to know that Manatee County will be there after the storm to meet your needs with EMS and, of course, with our Sheriff's Office."

County Administrator Scott Hopes said Manatee County is moving closer to the worst-case scenario of Hurricane Ian, and residents must take the storm seriously.

"Those of you that have lived in this county or the Tampa Bay area for decades are well aware that we often get reports of storms approaching and through the act of God, we do not see the worst-case scenario," Hopes said. "You'll notice as the news continues throughout the day, people are (saying) the last storm that hit Tampa Bay was 100 years ago. This could very well be the next 100-year storm."

Hopes said the Tampa Bay area could experience 10- to 15-foot storm surges with the earliest expected tropical storm force winds and weather starting around 2 a.m. Wednesday and lasting until about 3 a.m. Friday.

"That is a tremendous amount of water," he said. "You do not want to evacuate when you see water coming under the door of your home. Now is the time to prepare."

Hopes urged residents to find a safe place to remain by 8 p.m. Tuesday until the hurricane passes.

Manatee County already has issued a mandatory evacuation for residents living in Zone A and strongly encouraged residents to follow the voluntary evacuation notice for those living in Zone B.

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, said 15 schools will be opened as of 8 a.m. Tuesday as storm shelters. Schools will be closed starting Tuesday until further notice.

Hopes said evacuees should not go to the shelters before the 8 a.m. opening because schools are working to prepare the shelters.

"We will have plenty of shelter space," he said. "You do not need to go to the school parking lots this afternoon or tonight and wait until 8 a.m."

R. Dan Nolan Middle School will be the shelter designated for those with people with special needs. Families with someone with special needs must register at MyManatee.org before arriving at the shelter.

At 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office will go into an "AB rotation," meaning the department is "all hands on deck" with deputies not having days off.

"Deputies will be working throughout the clock, throughout the community trying to make sure everyone is safe and sound," Sheriff Rick Wells said.

The Sheriff's Office will have two deputies at each shelter. Wells stressed the importance of evacuating immediately once the order is given.

"When winds hit a sustaining speed of 45 miles per hour, it's going to be very difficult for deputies to remain out on the roads and try to help people through that time," Wells said. "We're going to try our best to get to you, but the bottom line is we just might not be able to get to your location. We are really begging you to evacuate once you have the order."

Van Ostenbridge warned against criminal activity.

"If you are thinking about taking advantage of a disaster and committing crimes in the aftermath, I want you to know that the Florida National Guard to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and the Bradenton Police Department will be out in full force protecting people and property in the aftermath of this storm," he said. "We will maintain law and order."

Manatee County commissioners will continue with its scheduled regular meeting on Tuesday, but the administration building will close after the meeting adjourns.

The School Board of Manatee County is cancelling its regular board meeting Tuesday, and Saunders said the board will likely cancel its workshop Friday.