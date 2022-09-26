Manatee County issues evacuation orders

Manatee County has issued evacuation orders in preparation of Hurricane Ian.

Public safety officials are issuing a mandatory evacuation of Zone A, which are areas along Manatee County's coast, as well as areas around the Braden River.

Evacuation for Zone B are voluntary.

Evacuations are effective as of 8 a.m. Sept. 27.

"We're expecting sustained tropical or hurricane winds to our barrier islands and coastal communities for as long as 48 hours, with the earliest arrival predicted for 8 p.m. Tuesday," said County Administrator Scott Hopes in a news release. "This is the worst-case scenario with a very strong, slow-moving storm just to the west of us."

Manatee County's Emergency Operations Center will move to a Level One activation at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Manatee County also is closing several of its facilities.

Manatee County Parks and Preserves will be closed until further notice starting at the close of business Sept. 26.

Manatee County Public Libraries and Manatee County Animal Welfare facilities will be closed Sept. 27 until further notice.

Building and construction inspection services will be suspended Sept. 27 until further notice, and the normal operations and duties for county employees will be suspended and reassigned during the emergency.

All Manatee County Area Transit fixed-route bus and trolley service will be suspended Sept. 27 afternoon once winds reach tropical storm force. MCAT Handy Bus service will be restricted to riders traveling to and from dialysis and chemotherapy appointments only on Sept. 26 and Sept. 27.

The Lena Road Landfill will be open until 6 p.m. Sept. 26-27. If any trash is not collected by sunset Sept. 27, residents should remove them from the curb and secure them to avoid the potential of them becoming projectiles.

Due to the chance of tropical force winds Sept. 28, there will be no yard waste or recycling collection on that day.

For a map of evacuation zones, visit MyManatee.org.