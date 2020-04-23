Manatee County will offer approximately 800 COVID-19 test collection kits at six locations after county commissioners approved up to $100,000 of funding on Monday to buy the kits and personal protective equipment.

Approximately 500 of the kits were purchased through MCR Health, which has five locations in Manatee County that will offer testing.

The five locations are:

*East Manatee Health and Wellness Center, 1312 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton (708-8700).

*Southeast Family Healthcare Center, 919 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton (751-8100)

*Southwest Health Center, 5325 26th St. W., Bradenton (752-7173)

*Lawton Chiles Pediatrics, 1515 26th Ave. E., Bradenton (708-8600)

Edgar H. Price Family & Children Healthcare Center, 12271 U.S. 301 N., Parrish (776-4050)

“We are so appreciative of this opportunity to work with MCR Health to provide a quick turnaround on critical COVID-19 tests for residents of Manatee County,” said County Administrator Cheri Coryea in a release. “Together with the additional tests offered by the Department of Health, hundreds more local residents can now find a test without hassle. And I want our residents to know that much more is being done to secure additional testing for coming weeks. We will continue to do all it takes to get as many people tested as necessary to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases in our community.”

Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said the MCR Health locations are ideal for younger people who are not typically sick and who may not have a primary care physician, and also the uninsured/underinsured who might have difficulty in seeking a physician to recommend them for testing with a prescription.



“Many more Manatee County residents now have options to visit MCR Health and they can assist with those needs,” Saur said. “MCR Health offers physicians who can evaluate patients experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 if they do not currently have a primary care physician and they offer on-site pharmacy services.”

The Manatee County Department of Health also will conduct a second drive-through collection at the Bradenton Area Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Aprl 29 through May 1 (Wednesday through Friday). Up to 80 patients a day will be tested.

Patients with a prescription can make an appointment by calling 748-0747. Specimens collected at the site will be sent to labs for testing.

Besides the 240 tests that will be scheduled at the Bradenton Area Convention Center, 60 additional kits will be held for testing those who are at higher risk.

Anyone in Manatee County who believes they might have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at 242-6649 before calling 911 or visiting a hospital emergency room.

